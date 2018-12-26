GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.44 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter worth about $438,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

