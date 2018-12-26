GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $356,000 Stake in Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,595 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Approach Resources worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AREX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Approach Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Approach Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 361,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREX opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Approach Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

