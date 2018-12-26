GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,669 Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGP opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

