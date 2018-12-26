Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at $478,455.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

