Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 40,688 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $602,589.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,106.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 and sold 77,803 shares worth $1,171,521. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,603,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,859,000 after buying an additional 436,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,687. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.