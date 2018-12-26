Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Susan Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,444 shares in the company, valued at $789,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 55.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 59,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,494,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,852,000 after purchasing an additional 879,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Harmonic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.46 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

