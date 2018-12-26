Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.54

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 59000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. B. Riley upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,306.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.54” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/hartford-financial-services-group-hig-sets-new-1-year-low-at-40-54.html.

About Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.