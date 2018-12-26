HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Translate Bio (TBIO)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 89,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.