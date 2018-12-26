H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Director Bruce Bruckmann Acquires 22,500 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,994.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 671,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $675.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

