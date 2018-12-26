Head-To-Head Analysis: American Campus Communities (ACC) and Brookfield Property Reit (BPR)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Brookfield Property Reit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $796.45 million 6.90 $69.03 million $2.31 17.36 Brookfield Property Reit $2.33 billion 0.82 $657.33 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than American Campus Communities.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Campus Communities and Brookfield Property Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Brookfield Property Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 12.60% 3.25% 1.66% Brookfield Property Reit 177.47% 60.15% 18.34%

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. American Campus Communities pays out 79.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Reit beats American Campus Communities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

