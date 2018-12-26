Head to Head Comparison: Black Hills (BKH) versus NextEra Energy (NEE)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Black Hills and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 2 3 2 0 2.00 NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $175.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Black Hills.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 13.44% 9.98% 2.86% NextEra Energy 51.25% 10.21% 3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Hills and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.68 billion 2.15 $177.03 million $3.36 17.97 NextEra Energy $17.20 billion 4.67 $5.38 billion $6.70 25.09

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Black Hills pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years and NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Black Hills on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,839 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,042,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,656 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,455 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The company's Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The company also provides appliance repair services to approximately 63,000 residential customers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

