Head to Head Comparison: Commscope (COMM) & Northstar Electronics (NEIK)

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Commscope has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commscope and Northstar Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commscope $4.56 billion 0.64 $193.76 million $2.02 7.48 Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Commscope has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commscope and Northstar Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commscope 0 8 6 0 2.43 Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commscope currently has a consensus price target of $29.84, suggesting a potential upside of 97.59%. Given Commscope’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commscope is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commscope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commscope and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commscope 4.69% 23.68% 5.78% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28%

Summary

Commscope beats Northstar Electronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

