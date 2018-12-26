Head to Head Comparison: Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) & Medamerica Properties (MAMP)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medamerica Properties has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Medamerica Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 6.00% 7.76% 5.74% Medamerica Properties N/A -186.42% -148.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.1% of Medamerica Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Medamerica Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $365.96 million 1.38 $28.12 million $0.68 32.21 Medamerica Properties N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Medamerica Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Medamerica Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medamerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Medamerica Properties.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Medamerica Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated through 86 branches serving approximately 108,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

About Medamerica Properties

MedAmerica Properties Inc., a real estate management company, focuses on investing in commercial real estate properties in the United States. It primarily engages in the acquisition and management of medical office buildings. The company was formerly known as Banyan Rail Services Inc. and changed its name to MedAmerica Properties Inc. in June 2017. MedAmerica Properties Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

