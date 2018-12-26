Head-To-Head Comparison: Navios Maritime (NM) versus TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

14.3% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH 0 0 6 0 3.00

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.99%. Given TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -24.52% -11.19% -2.51% TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH -9.04% -2.18% -0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.07 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.27 TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH $529.18 million 0.44 $7.61 million $0.24 11.38

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH beats Navios Maritime on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.