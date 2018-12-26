Head-To-Head Review: Longfin (LFIN) & Fiserv (FISV)

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 25.00% 44.31% 11.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longfin and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $5.70 billion 4.83 $1.25 billion $2.56 26.95

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Longfin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Longfin and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 1 8 7 0 2.38

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $81.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Longfin.

Summary

Fiserv beats Longfin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Longfin Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, training, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH and treasury management, and case management and resolution to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, and lending products and services; and bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, savings banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, merchants, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

