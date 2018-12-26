Head-To-Head Review: Senmiao Technology (AIHS) versus LM Funding America (LMFA)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 194.10 -$9.85 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.16 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Senmiao Technology and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

