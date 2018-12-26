Head to Head Review: The Castle Group (CAGU) versus Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Castle Group does not pay a dividend. Wynn Resorts pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group 1.16% 22.79% 2.13% Wynn Resorts 8.92% 56.04% 5.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Castle Group and Wynn Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.10 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 1.59 $747.18 million $5.46 16.85

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Castle Group and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Resorts 0 7 12 0 2.63

Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $160.12, indicating a potential upside of 74.02%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats The Castle Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. It has a strategic partnership with BetBull Limited. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

