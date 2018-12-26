Head to Head Survey: Methes Energies International (MEIL) versus Green Plains (GPRE)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

This table compares Methes Energies International and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Green Plains 0.23% -4.22% -1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Methes Energies International and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 1 2 0 2.67

Green Plains has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.88%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Methes Energies International does not pay a dividend. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Methes Energies International and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.14 $61.06 million ($0.86) -14.07

Green Plains has higher revenue and earnings than Methes Energies International.

Summary

Green Plains beats Methes Energies International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for retail and industrial uses. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately a fleet of 3,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.