Head-To-Head Survey: Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) vs. First Bank (FRBA)

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.36 $2.29 million N/A N/A First Bank $53.31 million 3.87 $6.99 million $0.72 16.42

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12% First Bank 19.56% N/A N/A

Dividends

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

