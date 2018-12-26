Head to Head Survey: Tokio Marine (TKOMY) versus Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (BWINA)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BWINA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 5.55% 8.21% 1.35% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.83 billion 0.68 $2.56 billion $3.63 12.50 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share. Tokio Marine pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class A

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

