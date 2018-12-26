Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $626,373.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $738,655.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

