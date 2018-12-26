Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.59 Million Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $104,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $164,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,597.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

