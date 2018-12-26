Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 119,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $65,466.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $288,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,724. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

