Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Natural Health Trends worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Health Trends by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

