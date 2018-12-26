Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,979.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLF traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 1,210,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,574. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

