Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

