Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $178,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,695,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,581 shares of company stock worth $9,279,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,403,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $41.85. 259,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

