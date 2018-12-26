Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

HOS opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.23 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,932,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

