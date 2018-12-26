Howard Hughes (HHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.51

Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 6060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, President Grant Herlitz bought 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.39 per share, for a total transaction of $499,912.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 154,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,901,083.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,416.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,731 shares of company stock worth $6,887,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $132,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 339.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Howard Hughes (HHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.51” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/howard-hughes-hhc-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-89-51.html.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.