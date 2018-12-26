Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,002,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,394 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 201.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,494,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 121.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,526,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 521.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

