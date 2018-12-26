Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $202,000 Position in Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $8,728,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,294 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. William Blair cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

