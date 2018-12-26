Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) vs. CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) Head to Head Review

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 6 0 2.67 CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus price target of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CAHS China HGS Real Estate does not pay a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 15.99% 2.93% 1.74% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 13.26% 5.82% 2.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 5.90 $67.96 million $1.99 13.78 CAHS China HGS Real Estate $58.67 million 0.73 $6.32 million N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

