Hunting (HTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $448.00

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 470.80 ($6.15), with a volume of 107682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hunting to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie raised shares of Hunting to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price (down from GBX 900 ($11.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 848 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 849.18 ($11.10).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

