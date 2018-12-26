Hydrogenics (HYGS) PT Set at $8.00 by HC Wainwright

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) received a $8.00 price target from HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy hygs” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hydrogenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYGS opened at $4.21 on Monday. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrogenics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

