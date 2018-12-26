ICON (ICX) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $114.27 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00006349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Gate.io, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.02473525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00147182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00200728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013565 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 459.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00096309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, OKEx, Allbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Rfinex, ABCC, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinTiger, IDEX, DragonEX, Hotbit, COSS, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

