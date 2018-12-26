ImmunoGen (IMGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.56. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 176.35% and a negative return on equity of 673.66%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $46,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,888. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,201,000 after acquiring an additional 390,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,201,000 after acquiring an additional 390,917 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 150,231 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 61.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.