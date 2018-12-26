Incodium Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (INCO)

Incodium (CURRENCY:INCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Incodium has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Incodium has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Incodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incodium token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.02464613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00148082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00202433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026337 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026335 BTC.

About Incodium

Incodium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Incodium’s official message board is medium.com/@incodiummate. Incodium’s official Twitter account is @Incodium_Daniel. The official website for Incodium is incodium.io.

Buying and Selling Incodium

Incodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

