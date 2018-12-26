IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,196 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,965,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,250,000 after purchasing an additional 913,259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,937,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,663,000 after purchasing an additional 508,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,000 shares during the period.

EEM stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

