IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 184,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,747,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 309,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of OXY opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

