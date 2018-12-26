Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) were down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.10 ($1.48). Approximately 780,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.10 ($1.62).

Several analysts have recently commented on INDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Indivior from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.60 ($3.41).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/indivior-indv-shares-down-8-9.html.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.