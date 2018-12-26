Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. Ingevity reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $106.59.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

