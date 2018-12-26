Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0053

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $35,585.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.02438590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00147323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00200715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

