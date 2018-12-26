Innoviva Inc (INVA) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,921,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innoviva worth $181,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 197,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 65,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Innoviva by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVA opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

