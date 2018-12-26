Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.13

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.13 and last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 25441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

A number of research firms have commented on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (Inovalis REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). Inovalis REIT is formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany and also in other European countries. It owns interest in over 11 properties, of which seven are owned by the REIT (Baldi, Courbevoie, Jeuneurs, Metropolitan, Sabliere and Vanves in France, Hanover in Germany) and four are held through partnerships with various global institutional funds (Arcueil in France, Bad Homburg, Cologne and Duisburg in Germany) comprising over 1,083,000 square feet of gross leasable area.

