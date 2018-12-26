Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 57,797 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 57,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $347,937.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,634 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $84,811.86.

On Monday, December 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,583 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,940.76.

On Friday, December 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 17 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $131.75.

On Thursday, December 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,306 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,084.34.

On Tuesday, December 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 451 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,585.45.

On Monday, November 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,237 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,632.88.

On Friday, November 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 190 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 962 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,128.90.

On Monday, November 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,592 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,627.52.

On Friday, November 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 252 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167.20.

RILY stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.13.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 54.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $571,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

