Insider Buying: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SGMS traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,100. Scientific Games Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/insider-buying-scientific-games-corp-sgms-director-acquires-200000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.