Insider Selling: Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total transaction of A$1,030,000.00 ($730,496.45).

IBC opened at A$0.52 ($0.37) on Wednesday.

Get Ironbark Capital alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/insider-selling-ironbark-capital-limited-ibc-insider-sells-2000000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.