Insider Selling: Redfin Corp (RDFN) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $150,400.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of -0.53. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

