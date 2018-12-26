Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 285781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $273.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

