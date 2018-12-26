Intel (INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,127.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 138.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 39,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 458,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

